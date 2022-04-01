Advertise
Body discovered in burned Houston County home

The remains were found after the apparent victim’s elderly mother asked deputies to check her son.
A body is discovered in this mobile home on March 31, 2020.
A body is discovered in this mobile home on March 31, 2020.(RSN)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Investigators recovered a body Thursday night from a mobile home that had burned to the ground.

The remains were found after the apparent victim’s elderly mother asked deputies to check her son, who lived in a remote area near Gordon, Alabama.

A source with direct knowledge of the investigation tells News 4 there is no indication of foul play, though nothing has been officially ruled out.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said positive identification and cause of death will be difficult to determine due to condition of the remains.

The presumed name of the deceased person has not been released, pending further investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

