Body discovered in burned Houston County home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Investigators recovered a body Thursday night from a mobile home that had burned to the ground.

The remains were found after the apparent victim’s elderly mother asked deputies to check her son, who lived in a remote area near Gordon, Alabama.

A source with direct knowledge of the investigation tells News 4 there is no indication of foul play, though nothing has been officially ruled out.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said positive identification and cause of death will be difficult to determine due to condition of the remains.

The presumed name of the deceased person has not been released, pending further investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.