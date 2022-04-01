Crawfish boil, arts festivals and more happening this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend is finally here!

You’ll want to start your Saturday in Autauga county, that’s where you can celebrate the arts and the legacy of Prattville native Wilson Pickett at the 2022 Wilson Pickett Music & Arts Festival. This festival starts at 10 a.m. and admission is free! You can enjoy live entertainment until 9 p.m. and shop at the artist village until 5 p.m.

You can enjoy a fun Saturday in Montgomery too. At 10 a.m., you can head to Market Day at Old Alabama Town. You can shop for items made by local artists, including baked goods, plants, garden accessories, and more. There will be food trucks and live entertainment as well.

You can then head to the 18th Annual Autism Crawfish Boil at Riverwalk Stadium starting at 11 a.m. All proceeds from the event will benefit Autism services provided by Easterseals. You will enjoy some crawfish, but you’ll also be supporting a good cause. All proceeds from the event will benefit Autism services provided by Easterseals.

What about ending the night with a musical? This is the last weekend to see Little Shop of Horrors on the octagon stage at ASF. So be sure to grab your tickets and enjoy this sci-fi rock musical!

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

FRIDAY

Little Shop of Horrors

Friday Night Music: Wesley Hill

SATURDAY

Wilson Pickett Music and Arts Festival

Sawyer Brown

Market Day at Old Alabama Town

Sensory in the Forest Day

5th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza

Dino Dig Education Event

Autism Crawfish Boil

Hope Floats Water Lantern Event

Twisted Roots Pop-Up

SUNDAY

Diabetes WALK for Camp Seale Harris

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

