DOJ to hold community meetings into Lowndes County wastewater problems

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Department of Justice is inviting residents to a series of community meetings as it conducts a civil rights investigation into wastewater issues in Lowndes County.

The DOJ is looking into whether the state or county health departments’ policies make it so that Black residents have less access to working sanitation systems.

Four public meetings are now set, and the DOJ is urging residents to participate. The meetings are scheduled for:

  • April 3 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Hayneville at 2:30 p.m.
  • April 4 at Baptist Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Lowndesboro at 6 p.m.
  • April 5 at Fort Deposit Town Hall at 6 p.m.
  • April 6 at Mount Elam Missionary Baptist Church in Hayneville at 6 p.m.

For those who live in the county but can’t make the meetings, you can call the DOJ at 1-833-739-2103.

