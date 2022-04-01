Advertise
Elmore County teacher, coach fired months after arrest

An Elmore County Public Schools employee has been let go months after he was arrested.
An Elmore County Public Schools employee has been let go months after he was arrested.(Source: Elmore County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County Public Schools employee was let go months after he was arrested.

According to the Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the school board terminated Emmanuel Andre Wilson II, 32, of Montgomery.

Wilson was arrested in January and charged with distributing obscene material to a student, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin.

Details regarding the investigation were limited, but Franklin confirmed it involved a female juvenile middle school student. The investigation started when Wilson’s phone was taken to perform forensic analysis.

At the time of his arrest, Wilson was employed as a teacher at ECS’s virtual school. He coached Holtville Middle School junior varsity boys basketball and was an assistant coach for JV Football. According to the school system, he also coached varsity boys basketball at Holtville High School and was the head track coach.

In addition to his work in Elmore County, Wilson’s bio indicates he previously worked as a paraprofessional at Garrett Elementary School in Montgomery and as a special education teacher at Brantley Elementary School in Selma.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

