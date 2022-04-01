Food for Thought 3/31

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High scores

The Narrow Lane Food Shop (3851 Narrow Lane Rd.): 100

Your Delite Catering & Wedding Planning (4601 Troy Highway): 100

Costo food court (8251 Eastchase Parkway): 100

The Statesman (107 S. Court St.): 99

Arby’s (2796 East Blvd.): 99

Subway (4015 East Blvd.): 98

Longhorn Steakhouse (4095 East Blvd.): 98

Low scores

Quick Serve (4101 Troy Highway): 75

Priority items: Roaches in kitchen, mold in soda nozzles

1048 Jazz and Blues Club (1104 E. Fairview Ave.): 81

Priority item: Rodent droppings/drain flies behind bar

Little Caesar’s Pizza: (3004 McGehee Rd.): 81

Priority items: sewage backing up from floor drain; food not protected from potential contamination

Fried Tomato Buffet (6561 Atlanta Hwy.): 82

Priority items: dented cans; dishwasher not dispensing sanitizing solution at proper concentration

