Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

GM recalls nearly 682,000 SUVs; windshield wipers can fail

The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.
The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 682,000 small SUVs because the windshield wipers can fail.

The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.

Ball joints in the wiper module can rust, causing one or both wipers to fail, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will inspect the module and repair or replace it. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 2.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Montgomery capital...
$1k reward offered in arrest of capital murder suspect
The Prattville Police Department is investigating what it believes was a targeted shooting that...
Prattville police probe apparent targeted shooting of teen
Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Powerful storms crossing the state

Latest News

FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. The U.S....
US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of a resilient economy
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C. landed in Denver after the...
Delta pilots land jet safely after cockpit windshield cracks
A vehicle fire on Interstate 85 southbound near Ann Street is causing delays for morning...
Major delays, I-85 SB near Ann Street after vehicle fire