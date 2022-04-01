I-65 SB in Chilton County closed after crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 65 southbound near Chilton County is closed after a crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Senior Trooper Larry Thomas said the single-vehicle crash happened around 8 a.m. near the 200-mile marker in Chilton County. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Details surrounding the crash have not been released.

ALEA remains on the scene, working to clear the roadway.

