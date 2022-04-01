Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

I-65 SB in Chilton County closed after crash

File Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
File Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)(Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 65 southbound near Chilton County is closed after a crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Senior Trooper Larry Thomas said the single-vehicle crash happened around 8 a.m. near the 200-mile marker in Chilton County. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Details surrounding the crash have not been released.

ALEA remains on the scene, working to clear the roadway.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Montgomery capital...
$1k reward offered in arrest of capital murder suspect
The Prattville Police Department is investigating what it believes was a targeted shooting that...
Prattville police probe apparent targeted shooting of teen
Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Powerful storms crossing the state

Latest News

A vehicle fire on Interstate 85 southbound near Ann Street is caused delays for morning...
Major delays, I-85 SB near Ann Street after vehicle fire
Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County will experience delays after a...
Delays on I-85 SB in Macon County after crash
A crash near the I-85/I-65 southbound interchange may cause delays for morning commuters.
I-85/I-65 southbound interchange clear after early morning incident
Crash causing delays on I-85 SB near Jackson Hospital.
I-85 SB near Jackson Hospital clear after crash