Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Junior League of Montgomery hosts Rummage Sale this weekend

Junior League of Montgomery is hosting its annual Rummage Sale Saturday.
Junior League of Montgomery is hosting its annual Rummage Sale Saturday.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Junior League of Montgomery is hosting its 65th annual rummage sale Saturday.

It’s a yard sale shoppers’ dream! There’s a little something for everyone; From furniture to baby items, dishes and decorations.

All proceeds from the sale will go back to support the community, according to the Junior League.

The rummage sale will take place at the Alcazar Shriners Temple. It’s a Saturday-only event and doors will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $5. You can buy them at the door.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Montgomery capital...
$1k reward offered in arrest of capital murder suspect
The Prattville Police Department is investigating what it believes was a targeted shooting that...
Prattville police probe apparent targeted shooting of teen
Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Powerful storms crossing the state

Latest News

The state’s 5th annual 100 Alabama Miles Challenge is officially underway.
100 Alabama Miles Challenge encourages visits to state’s parks, nature preserves, rivers
The commission is looking to clarify permitted methods of billing for garbage service that Lee...
Lee County Commission asks Ala. AG to weigh in on proposed trash fees
States sending the most people to Alabama
Anchor Valorie Lawson accepts one of the four Abby Awards WSFA 12 News won during the Alabama...
WSFA 12 News wins 4 Abby Awards from the Alabama Broadcasters Association