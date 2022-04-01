Junior League of Montgomery hosts Rummage Sale this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Junior League of Montgomery is hosting its 65th annual rummage sale Saturday.

It’s a yard sale shoppers’ dream! There’s a little something for everyone; From furniture to baby items, dishes and decorations.

All proceeds from the sale will go back to support the community, according to the Junior League.

The rummage sale will take place at the Alcazar Shriners Temple. It’s a Saturday-only event and doors will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $5. You can buy them at the door.

