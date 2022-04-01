Legislative session expected to end next Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers wrapped up one of the final weeks of the legislative session.

“We move into the final days of the 2022 legislative session,” said Rep. Tashina Morris, D- Montgomery County.

Lots of legislation has made it through the statehouse, from constitutional carry to the numeracy act and as the days wind down, the bills that are left will be up for final passage.

“You got Senate bills that are in the House,” said Senate Pro Tempore, Sen. Greg Reed. “And House bills that are going to be up here next week.”

This means that any bill not already in the body opposite of where it started will not be able to make it to the final passage. House Democrats say some legislation from across the aisle wasted time this session.

“We spent way too much time on political distractions and made-up election-year controversies,” said Rep. Pebblin Warren.

But there are bills left, both parties and chambers agree will benefit Alabamians.

“We must continue to increase our investment in public teachers and public schools,” said Rep. Prince Chestnut.

“Packages like broadband issues associated with business privilege tax,” said Reed.

With several companion bills, Reed says another challenge is figuring out which version will head to Gov. Kay Ivey.

“There’ll be a little push and pull related to that process,” he said. “Which is always the case at the end of the session.”

The session is expected to end sine die next Friday.

