Major delays, I-85 SB near Ann Street after vehicle fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 85 southbound near Ann Street is causing delays for morning commuters.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer is on fire just before exit 3. The crash is blocking all lanes except the outer left lane.

Additional details about the incident are not available.

Emergency officials are on the scene working to clear the roadway. Motorists traveling in this direction should expect significant delays and consider taking another route.

