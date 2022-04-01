Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Major delays, I-85 SB near Ann Street after vehicle fire

A vehicle fire on Interstate 85 southbound near Ann Street is causing delays for morning...
A vehicle fire on Interstate 85 southbound near Ann Street is causing delays for morning commuters.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 85 southbound near Ann Street is causing delays for morning commuters.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer is on fire just before exit 3. The crash is blocking all lanes except the outer left lane.

Additional details about the incident are not available.

Emergency officials are on the scene working to clear the roadway. Motorists traveling in this direction should expect significant delays and consider taking another route.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Montgomery capital...
$1k reward offered in arrest of capital murder suspect
The Prattville Police Department is investigating what it believes was a targeted shooting that...
Prattville police probe apparent targeted shooting of teen
Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Powerful storms crossing the state

Latest News

Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County will experience delays after a...
Delays on I-85 SB in Macon County after crash
A crash near the I-85/I-65 southbound interchange may cause delays for morning commuters.
I-85/I-65 southbound interchange clear after early morning incident
Crash causing delays on I-85 SB near Jackson Hospital.
I-85 SB near Jackson Hospital clear after crash
Crash causing delays- U.S. 231/Wetumpka Highway.
U.S. 231, Wetumpka Highway clear after crash