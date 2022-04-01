Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Thursday shooting.
Police say they responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of Taylor Road. They found an adult male they say sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound at another location.
Police said it appears that a scene in the 1500 block of Old Creek Road is connected.
No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.