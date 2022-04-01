Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Thursday shooting.

Police say they responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of Taylor Road. They found an adult male they say sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound at another location.

Police said it appears that a scene in the 1500 block of Old Creek Road is connected.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.