Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a scene in the 1500 block of Old Creek Road appears to be connected to a...
Montgomery police say a scene in the 1500 block of Old Creek Road appears to be connected to a shooting on March 31, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Thursday shooting.

Police say they responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of Taylor Road. They found an adult male they say sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound at another location.

Police said it appears that a scene in the 1500 block of Old Creek Road is connected.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Powerful storms crossing the state
2 people have been charged in a Montgomery armed carjacking. (Pictured: Scott, Moore)
2 charged in Montgomery armed carjacking
Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage
Raven Alexandrea Thornton is charged with first-degree robbery following a bank robbery and...
Woman arrested after Troy bank robbery, police chase
John Brandon Harris, 31, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in Montgomery on...
Man charged with shooting into occupied Alabama Power vehicle

Latest News

Lowndes Academy’s pre-k building lost parts of its roof.
Storm repairs underway on Lowndes Academy, surrounding properties
Lowndes County residents clean up following storms
Lowndes County residents clean up following storms
2nd MPS superintendent candidate interviewed
2nd MPS superintendent candidate interviewed
First Alert 12
Quieter weather pattern as we move into April