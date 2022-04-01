Advertise
Man sentenced in 2015 murder of Montgomery woman

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin sentenced Michael Medlock to life imprisonment for...
Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin sentenced Michael Medlock to life imprisonment for the 2015 murder of Kelandra Stovall. Medlock was convicted in February.(Source: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced for the shooting death of his former girlfriend, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin sentenced Michael Medlock to life imprisonment for the 2015 murder of Kelandra Stovall. Medlock was convicted in February.

In December 2015, authorities responded to the 1000 block of Day Street at about 3:15 a.m. where they found Stovall suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators determined the shooting was domestic related, and Medlock and Stovall were in a relationship at some point.

According to Bailey, Stovall has previously obtained an order of protection against Medlock.

“This Office is resolved to taking those who engage in domestic violence—especially those resulting in the death or injury of victims—off the streets for as long as the law permits. This case was particularly heinous because the victim feared for her life and ultimately resorted to obtaining a protection order for the safety of her and her son, who was 2-years-old at the time of her death,” Bailey said in a statement.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, the One Place Family Justice Center can help. One Place is a safe place where victims can go. You can reach them anytime by calling the 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-650-6522.

