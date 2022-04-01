Morgan County man arrested at U.S. Capitol riot receives 46-month federal prison sentence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - A Morgan County man, who plead guilty to several felony charges in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, was sentenced Friday in federal court.

In a federal sentencing hearing on April 1, Lonnie Coffman of Falkville received a 46-month federal prison sentence.

Lonnie Coffman (Department of Justice)

Coffman traveled from Alabama to D.C. several days prior to Jan. 6 and parked his pickup truck less than half a mile away from the Capitol. Inside his truck were multiple firearms, ammunition, a crossbow with bolts, machetes, smoke devices, a stun gun, and a cooler with 11 Molotov cocktails.

On March 5, Lonnie Coffman, of Falkville, wrote a five-page handwritten letter to a federal judge accepting full responsibility for his actions during the Capitol riot. In his letter, Coffman says he had no intentions to hurt anyone or destroy property. Instead, he says his objective was to discover how true and secure the Nov. 3, 2020 election was.

Coffman also says if he is incarcerated it will cause a delay in receiving medical attention that must be dealt with soon.

“If I am to serve parole time, I ask your Honor to please relax the travel distance to no less than 350 miles because I need a short vacation while I still have the faculties to enjoy one,” said Coffman.

Along with the weapons, investigators found handwritten messages in Lonnie Coffman’s truck. Prosecutors say they raise grave concerns and his intentions. (WBRC)

Coffman was arrested on 17 firearm and weapon charges following the riot. In November 2021, he pleaded guilty to two federal counts of illegal possession of a firearm and Molotov cocktails. He also pleaded guilty to one local charge in D.C. for having a pistol without a license and also an Alabama-based charge of possession of an illegal firearm.

He has been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 6, last year. He will receive credit for time served on his prison sentence. Coffman will be placed on three years of supervision following his release.

Read Coffman’s full letter below:

Photos of weapons and ammo provided in court documents in case against Lonnie Coffman. (Source: U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)

