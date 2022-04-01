Advertise
Search underway for missing Lowndes County woman

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 59-year-old Mary Ann Brown was last seen Wednesday...
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 59-year-old Mary Ann Brown was last seen Wednesday around 9 p.m. at her residence in the 300 block of Smith Street in Hayneville.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 59-year-old Mary Ann Brown was last seen Wednesday around 9 p.m. at her residence in the 300 block of Smith Street in Hayneville. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 203 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she was last seen with an unknown male wearing a gray tank top, blue jeans and black Nike shoes. Brown left in a small white two-door pickup truck with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24 hour hotline at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

