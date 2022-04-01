Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Shelby won’t support Jackson for Supreme Court

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby met with Ketanji Brown Jackson Thursday, March 31, 2022.
U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby met with Ketanji Brown Jackson Thursday, March 31, 2022.(Sen. Shelby Press Office)
By Liz Newton and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., announced that he cannot support Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court after meeting with her this week.

Shelby says he met with Jackson on Thursday where he questioned her about his concerns such as “her judicial philosophy, position on court-packing, and prior sentencing record as a judge.”

“As with any nominee to the Supreme Court, I believe it is important to carefully consider their qualifications and credentials, including their judicial philosophy, temperament, and prior decisions as a judge,” Shelby said in a statement.

The senator said he cannot support Jackson’s nomination to the nation’s highest court as her answers did not ease his concerns.

“While I enjoyed meeting Judge Jackson, her answers did not sufficiently alleviate my concerns. As such, I am unable to support her nomination to the Supreme Court,” he added.

Last Thursday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall traveled to Washington to testify against Jackson’s confirmation to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Jackson is the first Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court. She will be the third Black justice and the sixth woman if confirmed.

Biden nominated Jackson for the nation’s highest court in February. If confirmed, she would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer. He announced in January that he would retire this summer after 28 years.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman is dead after a shooting Friday.
Woman dead after shooting in Montgomery Friday
Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Montgomery capital...
$1k reward offered in arrest of capital murder suspect
A vehicle fire on Interstate 85 southbound near Ann Street is caused delays for morning...
I-85 SB near Ann Street reopens after vehicle fire

Latest News

The Alabama Statehouse
Bill could raise job application requirements for unemployment
Alabama lawmakers were poised to approve the largest pay raise in a generation for experienced...
Alabama lawmakers advance historic pay raises for teachers
Lawmakers say more improvements to the state’s education system, are on the way as the...
Senate committee passes education budget
Two lawmakers say their separate proposals to create a state lottery and allow casinos in...
Sponsors: Lottery bills unlikely to get vote this session