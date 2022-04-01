Shelby won’t support Jackson for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., announced that he cannot support Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court after meeting with her this week.

Shelby says he met with Jackson on Thursday where he questioned her about his concerns such as “her judicial philosophy, position on court-packing, and prior sentencing record as a judge.”

“As with any nominee to the Supreme Court, I believe it is important to carefully consider their qualifications and credentials, including their judicial philosophy, temperament, and prior decisions as a judge,” Shelby said in a statement.

The senator said he cannot support Jackson’s nomination to the nation’s highest court as her answers did not ease his concerns.

“While I enjoyed meeting Judge Jackson, her answers did not sufficiently alleviate my concerns. As such, I am unable to support her nomination to the Supreme Court,” he added.

Last Thursday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall traveled to Washington to testify against Jackson’s confirmation to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Jackson is the first Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court. She will be the third Black justice and the sixth woman if confirmed.

Biden nominated Jackson for the nation’s highest court in February. If confirmed, she would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer. He announced in January that he would retire this summer after 28 years.

