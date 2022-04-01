Storm repairs underway on Lowndes Academy, surrounding properties

LOWNDESBORO, Ala. (WSFA) - The town of Lowndesboro has wasted no time making repairs after this week’s storms. A crew was hard at work Thursday covering Lowndes Academy’s roof with a tarp.

Sheet metal from the pre-K building blew into the trees. Inside the school, water damage has caused ceiling tiles to fall apart. No students were hurt.

“There’s some minor flooding on there, on the floors, ceiling tiles and insulations. Nothing that can’t be replaced,” said Lowndes Academy Board Chairman Michael Dansby.

More than 260 students are without a classroom this week. They can come back on Monday. School officials say some classes will likely be held in a church across the street.

Just down the road, trees and power lines were some of the hardest hit. Some were snapped in half, displaying the strength of the storm.

Large trees fell onto James Adams’ property. The homeowner has lived in Lowndesboro for nearly 40 years.

His house survived, but his yard was littered with debris. He could hear it hitting his home.

“Pieces of metal and all are hitting the side of the house. I mean, a tremendous sound,” Adams said.

Everyone in the community was safe. EMA Director Rodney Rudolph says no deaths or injures were reported.

While the storm was unexpected, he explains the town was prepared.

“That’s why it’s so important that we prepare for these, no matter what the situation is,” said Rudolph.

