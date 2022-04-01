Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Storm repairs underway on Lowndes Academy, surrounding properties

Lowndes County residents clean up following the intense storms. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDESBORO, Ala. (WSFA) - The town of Lowndesboro has wasted no time making repairs after this week’s storms. A crew was hard at work Thursday covering Lowndes Academy’s roof with a tarp.

Sheet metal from the pre-K building blew into the trees. Inside the school, water damage has caused ceiling tiles to fall apart. No students were hurt.

“There’s some minor flooding on there, on the floors, ceiling tiles and insulations. Nothing that can’t be replaced,” said Lowndes Academy Board Chairman Michael Dansby.

More than 260 students are without a classroom this week. They can come back on Monday. School officials say some classes will likely be held in a church across the street.

Just down the road, trees and power lines were some of the hardest hit. Some were snapped in half, displaying the strength of the storm.

Large trees fell onto James Adams’ property. The homeowner has lived in Lowndesboro for nearly 40 years.

His house survived, but his yard was littered with debris. He could hear it hitting his home.

“Pieces of metal and all are hitting the side of the house. I mean, a tremendous sound,” Adams said.

Everyone in the community was safe. EMA Director Rodney Rudolph says no deaths or injures were reported.

While the storm was unexpected, he explains the town was prepared.

“That’s why it’s so important that we prepare for these, no matter what the situation is,” said Rudolph.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Powerful storms crossing the state
2 people have been charged in a Montgomery armed carjacking. (Pictured: Scott, Moore)
2 charged in Montgomery armed carjacking
Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage
Raven Alexandrea Thornton is charged with first-degree robbery following a bank robbery and...
Woman arrested after Troy bank robbery, police chase
John Brandon Harris, 31, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in Montgomery on...
Man charged with shooting into occupied Alabama Power vehicle

Latest News

Montgomery police say a scene in the 1500 block of Old Creek Road appears to be connected to a...
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Josephine Bolling McCall discussed the lynching of her father, Elmore Bolling.
Daughter of lynching victim reacts to anti-lynching law
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Food for Thought 3/31