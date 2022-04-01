Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Woman dead after shooting in Montgomery Friday

Montgomery police say a woman is dead after a shooting Friday.
Montgomery police say a woman is dead after a shooting Friday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a woman is dead after a shooting Friday morning.

According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, officers and medics were called to the 3500 block of S. McGehee Place Drive around 7 a.m. At the scene, officers found a woman who had life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

The case is currently under investigation, Williams added. No other information is available for release.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Montgomery capital...
$1k reward offered in arrest of capital murder suspect
The Prattville Police Department is investigating what it believes was a targeted shooting that...
Prattville police probe apparent targeted shooting of teen
Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Powerful storms crossing the state

Latest News

File Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
I-65 SB in Chilton County closed after crash
Annual Eufaula Pilgrimage happening this weekend
Annual Eufaula Pilgrimage happening this weekend
A vehicle fire on Interstate 85 southbound near Ann Street is caused delays for morning...
Major delays, I-85 SB near Ann Street after vehicle fire
Junior League of Montgomery's annual rummage sale
Junior League of Montgomery's annual rummage sale