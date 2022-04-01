Woman dead after shooting in Montgomery Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a woman is dead after a shooting Friday morning.

According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, officers and medics were called to the 3500 block of S. McGehee Place Drive around 7 a.m. At the scene, officers found a woman who had life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

The case is currently under investigation, Williams added. No other information is available for release.

