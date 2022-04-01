Woman killed in Montgomery Friday identified; suspect arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released new details on a deadly shooting from Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Montgomery Police Department, officers responded to 3500 block of S. McGehee Place Drive around 7 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting victim. They found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified her as Destiny Reynolds, 22, of Montgomery.

According to MPD, investigators determined that the shooting happened in the 700 block of Hyundai Boulevard, which is near Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

Hyundai released the following statement:

“Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) has been notified that a contract employee was fatally shot at an unknown location in Montgomery, Alabama.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this employee.

“The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the incident and an HMMA team member may have been involved. HMMA will cooperate with local authorities if needed.”

A suspect, Gerald Wells Jr., 21, of Montgomery, was taken into custody at the S. McGehee Place Drive scene. He was subsequently charged with murder and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility under $1,500,000 bail.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No other information was released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.