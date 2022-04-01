You name it, Goshen’s styrofoam sculptor can make it

GOSHEN, Ala. (WSFA) - Jeff Ryan is a creator. He started Blockwire Manufacturing in 2004 in Goshen. They started out using styrofoam to make crown molding and monument signs. But when the housing market crashed in 2008 he had to get creative.

“So we thought if we put something on the front of the sign that popped out a little bit, they would be more noticed. So we started doing 3D things with this router,” said Ryan.

It was such a new concept, he didn’t really have a name for it.

“I don’t know if there’s enough of us doing this to call it anything. 3D foam sculpting, that’s what sums it up for us,” Ryan said”

You name it, he can make it. It starts with the packing supply we all know about and ends up as art.

“A lot of people don’t want to deal with it,” Ryan said. “A lot of customers don’t want to deal with the bulk and the mess. It goes everywhere like you said, right? It takes specialized equipment to do it. We use a hot wire, a titanium alloy wire that heats up with electricity. We run it through a computer and cut out whatever you want us to cut.”

The first thing they need to do is agree with the client on a picture. Then the pieces are cut, glued together, treated with a hard plastic coating, and painted. They do business all over the world.

“We send stuff to Australia and Germany,” Ryan added.

It could be a car wash mascot, a sign outside New England Patriots stadium, or part of a restaurant sign for a water park in South Alabama.

“This is a pig with Bahama shorts, a straw hat, and sunglasses,” Ryan said.

When the construction business slowed in 2008 Goshen's Jeff Ryan came up with a new plan. Now Blockwire Manufacturing is cutting a whole new path. (WSFA 12 News)

Perhaps his biggest catch, helping make the bass mobile for a company in Chicago called Catch Co.

“It was a 32 foot RV with a 40 foot bass with the mouth at the front and the tail sticking out the back,” Ryan described.

For Ryan, the reaction is the prize.

“When people pick up their product and say ‘wow that’s cool’ because they’ve only seen the logo in 2D,” Ryan said.

When the construction business slowed in 2008 Goshen's Jeff Ryan came up with a new plan. Now Blockwire Manufacturing is cutting a whole new path. (WSFA 12 News)

A whole new dimension of art, powered by a man with vision, who can make just about anything, including the WSFA 12 News logo.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.