Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama agriculture groups launch Down to Earth campaign

Alabama agriculture groups kicked off the Down to Earth campaign. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama farm and forestry organizations debuted a new, yearlong campaign Thursday that focuses on sharing stories about farmers and forest landowners.

It’s called Down to Earth: Agriculture Sustains Alabama, and it’s designed to give the public a chance to learn about ways farmers, ranchers and forest landowners use sustainable and conservation-minded practices. Organizers want people to get a better understanding of what a modern farm looks like.

At a press conference Thursday, Autauga County farmer Drew Wendland spoke about the impact the industry has on those who farm and all of us who benefit.

“Every day I try to make decisions that steward our natural resources that that make sure that I leave it better than I found it. Just like my dad did for me, and his dad did for him, and his dad did for him. And to me, that’s what sustainability’s all about. It’s about sustaining businesses, sustaining livelihoods, sustaining families, and making sure that anybody who wants to in the future has a better, better chance at it than we did,” said Wendland.

To learn more about the campaign, visit the Down to Earth website.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman is dead after a shooting Friday.
Woman killed in Montgomery Friday identified; suspect arrested
Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Montgomery capital...
$1k reward offered in arrest of capital murder suspect
A vehicle fire on Interstate 85 southbound near Ann Street is caused delays for morning...
I-85 SB near Ann Street reopens after vehicle fire

Latest News

Alabama State University President Quinton Ross has been appointed to a White House advisory...
Alabama State president named to White House advisory board
Robert James Laster, 59, has been charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery.
Man charged with attempted murder in Montgomery robbery, shooting
Autauga Academy hires new head football coach
Autauga Academy hires new head football coach
Since March 1, Alabama has had 457 fires burning a total of 16,900 acres according to the...
Forestry Commission points to strong winds, low humidity as factor in March wildfires