Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Experts expect gas prices to slowly start going down across the state

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The average price of a gallon of gas in Alabama is now under $4 after peaking at $4.15 a few weeks ago. Experts hope new federal efforts will help drive those prices down further.

Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama said the global price of crude oil is already dropping. On March 31, it was $112 per barrel. On April 1, it was $104 per barrel. Ingram said it’s likely because of President Joe Biden’s announcement.

Ingram said expensive gas prices in the U.S. are mainly because of concerns with foreign fuel supply, but with more fuel in the U.S. from the reserves, supply won’t be an issue.

Now, you won’t see prices at the pump drop as quickly as they rose, but Ingram said you can expect prices to fall by a few cents every few days.

“The last time we saw crude oil prices about this level, gas was about 40 cents less a gallon than it is right now,” Ingram said. “So, I think we have some cushion in there to see these prices come back down a little bit more.”

Ingram said fuel supply in the U.S. is not a problem, but you may still see stations running out of gas. He said it’s because there is a shortage in tanker truck drivers, so some stations across the state are struggling to get their deliveries in on time. Ingram said fuel supply in the U.S. likely won’t be an issue for months to come.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman is dead after a shooting Friday.
Woman killed in Montgomery Friday identified; suspect arrested
An Elmore County Public Schools employee has been let go months after he was arrested.
Elmore County teacher fired, certificate revoked months after arrest
A vehicle fire on Interstate 85 southbound near Ann Street is caused delays for morning...
I-85 SB near Ann Street reopens after vehicle fire
Sally Pitts’ sister Jessica joined the last block of Alabama Live! as Sally.
Sally’s sister joins the WSFA team for April Fools’ Day!
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Latest News

Statistics show just 90 people statewide were hospitalized with the coronavirus Friday. That...
Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations at low for pandemic
Sunshine and nice temperatures this weekend.
Warm, mainly dry weekend
Alabama Power is regulated by the federal government.
Alabama remains only state without safety program for dams
Junior League of Montgomery holds rummage sale preview party
Junior League of Montgomery holds rummage sale preview party