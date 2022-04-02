Forestry Commission points to strong winds, low humidity as factor in March wildfires

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - March was a busy month for Alabama Forestry Commission firefighters. Even though we’ve gotten rain, the Commission says the chance of wildfires has not diminished.

“So one thing when we urge everyone is even though we have gotten rain because we got between one to two inches across the entire state on Wednesday, we still had three fires yesterday for 21 acres. So this weekend, there’s going to be lower humidity and weigh in. So we still want everybody to be careful if they’re doing any outdoor burning,” said Ethan Barrett, a fire analyst with the Alabama Forestry Commission.

During the month of March, there were 457 fires scorching 16,900 acres. That is nearly double what was recording during the same timeframe last year. Wednesday there were 78 fires. Strong winds were a key factor says Barrett.

“Wind creates more fire intensity moves the fire faster. Wednesday’s wind event was the first time we’ve seen a wind event like that since 2016. So that led to more fires for a day,” said Barrett.

Another factor fueling the fire is the lower humidity that’s occurred after the rain.

“Normally at night, we see humidity what we call recovery where the humidity gets up to 100% which kind of keeps everything cooled down. What we’ve been seeing after these rain events is we’re getting lower humidity, which is drying out our fuels leading to more fire activity quicker than we saw last year,” said Barrett.

And having several fires across the state including one in Shelby County, put a strain on staffing and presented even more challenges.

“It made us change from direct attack, which is where we go directly against the fire to maintain suppression to indirect and structure protection because of the fire was moving faster than our containment resources could, said Barrett. “With us having 78 fires, we were having to split those your resources to spend on the multiple areas. We already had 30 of our personnel allocated to the fire in Shelby County. So that put a reduction of staffing in that area because we’d pull people in to manage that fire.”

The Alabama Forestry Commission is urging everyone to be safe when burning. If you are burning large areas you will want to get a permit through the Commission. Remember you can always visit Alabama Forestry Commission to find out if it is a bad day to burn.

