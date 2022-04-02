Mainly dry with a warming trend through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a cloudy and mainly dry day across Central and South Alabama. Temperatures warmed into the 60s and 70s this afternoon along with northeast winds around 5 mph.

Clouds will break apart some this evening and during the overnight period. Lows will hover near 50 degrees with north winds around 5 mph.

Sunday we are back to full sunshine. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the north around 5 to 10 mph and temperatures will warm back into the middle 70s. Skies remain mostly clear Sunday night with lows in the 40s and calm winds.

Monday we are tracking a big warm-up. Highs will soar back into the 80s under mostly sunny skies and southeast winds blowing around 5 mph. Clouds build Monday night and rain chances increase as we move into Tuesday. Lows will hover around 60 degrees.

Tuesday we are tracking showers and storms back into the forecast. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall and be on the strong to severe side, something we will watch closely over the next few days. Afternoon highs will try and warm into the 70s under cloudy skies. Rain and storms continue across the region late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Lows will hover in the 60s with cloudy skies.

Showers and storms will start to taper off during the day Wednesday. With clouds thinning and sunshine returning by the afternoon. Highs will reach into the 70s and 80s by midweek. Another round of rain and storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Again, a few storms could be on the strong to severe side, something we will continue to monitor as more forecast model data becomes available. Lows will hover near 60 degrees and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Thursday and Friday we are back to dry conditions with plenty of sunshine each afternoon and mostly clear skies during the overnight periods. Highs to end the week will be in the 60s and 70s and overnight lows will cool into the 40s.

