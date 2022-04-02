Advertise
Man charged with attempted murder in Montgomery robbery, shooting

Robert James Laster, 59, has been charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery.
Robert James Laster, 59, has been charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a robbery and shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning.

Robert James Laster, 59, has been charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

According to court documents, the incident happened in the 7000 block of Buckram Oak Drive around 5 a.m.

Court documents indicate Laster robbed the victim in the driveway. Laster reportedly produced a knife, cut the victim and demanded money.

The affidavit states Laster stole a .22-caliber North American Arms pistol from the victim before shooting him in the head.

According to court documents, Laster also stole $500 in cash from the victim.

Laster is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center under bail totaling $120,000.

