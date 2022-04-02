Man found dead in Montgomery Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating the death of a man after being called about a shooting.

A police spokesman said officers and fire medics responded to the 3400 block of Lexington Road around 12:48 a.m. Friday. That’s near East Edgemont Avenue. The adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it is currently a death investigation.

No other information has been released.

