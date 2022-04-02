Motorcycle charity ride raises funds to combat Alabama child abuse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Engines were revving at Harley Davidson in Montgomery on Saturday as over 60 bikers hit the road to take a stand against child abuse in Alabama.

“Anytime we’re giving back to the community, we’re all about that,” said Johnny Stiles, president of the Punishers LEMC Three Rivers Chapter.

This was the first “Riders Against Child Abuse” charity event. It benefits Children First, a nonprofit that advocates for the rights of young people.

“What the funds are going to do is they’re going to help us continue to support and protect Alabama children,” said Children First Executive Director Katie Jeter. “You know, we partner with the Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention as well as Department of Mental Health, and those are two issues that play directly with child abuse.”

Neglect and domestic violence are both big concerns for the organization. In fact, the executive director said COVID-19 created an intense environment for victims.

“Those children were forced to spend more time with those abusers,” Jeter said.

That is why bikers suited up to raise awareness. Riders with the Punishers LEMC Three Rivers Chapter organized the event. Single riders paid $20 while those with a passenger paid $25.

“Of course, April’s child abuse month and we are very happy to be able to give back,” Stiles said.

People were giving back by riding around 100-miles ride throughout Montgomery and Elmore Counties.

“What we’re trying to do is just raise more awareness, but also equip our Alabama children with resources and families with resources that are going to help continue to have their children thrive in our community,” Jeter said.

Those who missed this event that would like to donate can visit alabamachildrenfirst.com.

The website also has additional resources for folks interested in the nonprofit’s advocacy efforts.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.