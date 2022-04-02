Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Dominic Taddeo, a hit man from a Rochester-area crime family, escaped on March 28, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Taddeo, 64, had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house, also in Florida, in February.

Taddeo failed to return from an authorized medical appointment and “was placed on escape status” on Monday, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said.

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s.

A federal judge in western New York denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year, rejecting his claim that health problems including hypertension and obesity put him at risk for serious complications from COVID-19. Prosecutors said medical records did not show that Taddeo was particularly unhealthy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman is dead after a shooting Friday.
Woman killed in Montgomery Friday identified; suspect arrested
An Elmore County Public Schools employee has been let go months after he was arrested.
Elmore County teacher fired, certificate revoked months after arrest
A vehicle fire on Interstate 85 southbound near Ann Street is caused delays for morning...
I-85 SB near Ann Street reopens after vehicle fire
Sally Pitts’ sister Jessica joined the last block of Alabama Live! as Sally.
Sally’s sister joins the WSFA team for April Fools’ Day!
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Latest News

First Alert 12
Mainly dry with a warming trend through the weekend
Hour-by-hour look at the forecast for the end of the weekend. Plus a First Alert to rain &...
Hour-by-hour look at the forecast for the end of the weekend. Plus a First Alert to rain & storms.
America's economic recovery is a rosier picture by the month. However, it doesn't feel so rosy...
U.S. business owners fight through rising costs
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
Mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody