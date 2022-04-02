Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Terry Wallis, ‘Man who slept for 19 years,’ dies nearly 20 years after miracle awakening from coma

After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died...
After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died in Arkansas.(Roller-Coffman Funeral Home)
By Chris Carter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Terry Wallis, known as “The man who slept 19 years,” died earlier this week in Arkansas.

The Arkansas native woke from a 19-year coma in 2003 after a crash nearly took his life in 1984. He became the subject of many news and medical articles, including Time Magazine and Mayo Clinic publications.

KAIT reports the American Journal of Medicine in 2006 reported Wallis as being the first person ever documented to regenerate brain cells, according to his daughter, Amber.

According to an obituary provided by the Roller-Coffman Funeral Home, Wallis died in Searcy, Arkansas, at the Advanced Care Hospital on Tuesday.

Wallis’ family shared that the 1984 crash happened six weeks after his daughter was born when his truck skidded off a bridge in Stone County, Arkansas.

After a year in a coma, Wallis stabilized into a minimally conscious state. Still, doctors believed his condition would not improve, and his improvement shocked the world, according to his obituary.

Wallis is survived by his father, daughter and three grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman is dead after a shooting Friday.
Woman killed in Montgomery Friday identified; suspect arrested
Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Montgomery capital...
$1k reward offered in arrest of capital murder suspect
A vehicle fire on Interstate 85 southbound near Ann Street is caused delays for morning...
I-85 SB near Ann Street reopens after vehicle fire

Latest News

UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts after drawing a charge during the second half of a college...
UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game
Alabama Power is regulated by the federal government.
Alabama remains only state without safety program for dams
Sunshine and nice temperatures this weekend.
Warm, mainly dry weekend
Junior League of Montgomery holds rummage sale preview party
Junior League of Montgomery holds rummage sale preview party
Alabama remains only state without safety program for dams
Alabama remains only state without safety program for dams