1 in custody after chase in Montgomery, Elmore counties

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the subject in a chase in Montgomery and Elmore counties is now in custody.

According to Col. Jon Briggs, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Wares Ferry Road Sunday. They stopped a vehicle that was stolen out of Tallassee.

The vehicle fled, starting a pursuit, according to Briggs. The vehicle wrecked in the woods on Old Ware Road in the Emerald Mountain subdivision in Elmore County. The subject then fled on foot.

Elmore County Sheriff’s deputies took the subject into custody at the Emerald Mountain Golf Course. Briggs said the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is charging the person with receiving stolen property.

No further information about the incident has been released at this time.

