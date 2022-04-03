908th Airlift Wing holds ceremony to send off long used C-130 aircraft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a busy Saturday across Montgomery, and one of the biggest events of the day was held at Maxwell Air Force Base. The 908th Airlift Wing said goodbye to the aircraft they’ve flown for nearly 40 years.

The 908th has flown these four C-130 aircraft for decades. Many service members and their families came out to say farewell to the aircraft.

“We’re celebrating nearly 40 years of C 130 legacy here at the 908 Airlift Wing and nearly six decades of tactical airlift at the 908 and Maxwell Air Force Base,” said 908th Operations Group Commander Lt. Col. Diane Patton.

The aircraft will head to Little Rock, Arkansas, as the 908th prepare for their new mission.

