Crashes on I-85 SB near Shorter causing delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two crashes on Interstate 85 near Shorter are causing delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT reports both wrecks happened near mile marker 20. That’s past exit 22 to Shorter.

There is lane blockage, according to ALDOT.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

