Crashes on I-85 SB near Shorter causing delays

This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road Report(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two crashes on Interstate 85 near Shorter are causing delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT reports both wrecks happened near mile marker 20. That’s past exit 22 to Shorter.

There is lane blockage, according to ALDOT.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

