First Alert for heavy rain, strong storms Tuesday & Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have seen plenty of sunshine across the region today. Winds have been a bit breezy out of the north around 5 to 10 mph and temperatures warmed into 70s across the region. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with lows in the 40s and east winds.

Monday we are tracking a major warm-up. Highs will soar back into the upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly sunny skies and southeast winds blowing around 5 mph. Clouds build Monday night and rain & storm chances increase as we move into Tuesday. Lows will hover around 60 degrees with southeast winds.

Tuesday we are tracking the first of two severe weather setups that will bring showers and storms back into the forecast. Some storms Tuesday could produce heavy rainfall and be on the strong to severe side. Right now, the storms look to arrive during the morning hours on Tuesday and last into the afternoon and evening hours.

Storms on Tuesday will have the potential to produce damaging winds, flooding rains and hail, as the primary threats. Our tornado threat Tuesday is low but not zero, so we will monitor this storm system closely as we move closer to Tuesday. Afternoon highs will try and warm into the 70s under cloudy skies and rain. Rain and storms continue across the region late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Lows will hover in the 60s with cloudy skies.

Showers and storms will start to taper off during the day Wednesday. With clouds thinning and sunshine returning by the afternoon. Highs will reach well into the 80s through the afternoon hours on Wednesday, all ahead of our next severe weather setup that will roll into Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday.

Another round of rain and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning all thanks to a cold front. Again, a few storms could be on the strong to severe side, with damaging winds, flooding rains and hail, as the primary threats. The tornado threat is again low but not zero on Wednesday. Lows will hover near 60 degrees and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Thursday and Friday we are back to dry conditions with plenty of sunshine each afternoon and mostly clear skies during the overnight periods. Highs to end the week will be in the 60s and 70s and overnight lows will cool into the 40s. The chilly air will remain in place for the start of the weekend ahead.

The upcoming weekend ahead will be on the cool yet sunny side. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees as we wake up on Saturday with afternoon highs only in the lower 60s. Saturday night will also be on the chilly side with lows in the 40s, but afternoon highs Sunday will rebound back into the middle to upper 60s.

