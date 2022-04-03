Kessler wins Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn center Walker Kessler has been named the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year, given to the top defender in college basketball.

The sophomore averaged just over one steal a game and more than four and a half blocks per game in his first season with the Tigers. Kessler led the SEC in blocked shots per game, and finished second in the county in blocks per game.

Kessler finished the season as a member of the All-SEC First Team, as well as a third team All-American. He is the first Auburn men’s basketball player to win this award.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.