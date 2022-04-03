Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Kessler wins Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year

Feb 12, 2022; Auburn, AL, USA; Walker Kessler (13) goes up for a shot during the game between...
Feb 12, 2022; Auburn, AL, USA; Walker Kessler (13) goes up for a shot during the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics(Jacob Taylor | Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn center Walker Kessler has been named the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year, given to the top defender in college basketball.

The sophomore averaged just over one steal a game and more than four and a half blocks per game in his first season with the Tigers. Kessler led the SEC in blocked shots per game, and finished second in the county in blocks per game.

Kessler finished the season as a member of the All-SEC First Team, as well as a third team All-American. He is the first Auburn men’s basketball player to win this award.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman is dead after a shooting Friday.
Woman killed in Montgomery Friday identified; suspect arrested
Montgomery police are investigating the death of a man after being called about a shooting.
Man found dead in Montgomery Friday
An Elmore County Public Schools employee has been let go months after he was arrested.
Elmore County teacher fired, certificate revoked months after arrest
Sally Pitts’ sister Jessica joined the last block of Alabama Live! as Sally.
Sally’s sister joins the WSFA team for April Fools’ Day!
Robert James Laster, 59, has been charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery.
Man charged with attempted murder in Montgomery robbery, shooting

Latest News

Jackson State vs. Alabama State
Alabama State claims series with Saturday win over Jackson State
Auburn’s A-Day is April 9
Dozens gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor Reginald Summage Jr.
Tuskegee University community honors slain football player
Alabama State Hornets practice Thursday morning.
Alabama State has positions to solidify but Robinson Jr. loving energy of spring practice