Man dead following Sunday Montgomery crash

Montgomery police say a man is dead following a wreck early Sunday morning.
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a wreck early Sunday morning.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a wreck early Sunday morning.

Montgomery Police Lt. Raymond Carson said officers and fire medics responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Northern near Contractors Driver after 4 a.m.

At the scene, officers found the driver, an adult male victim, who suffered fatal injuries. Carson said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information could be released as an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

