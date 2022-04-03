Public urged to participate in Lowndes County wastewater investigation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Department of Justice and Department of Health and Human Services are hosting community meetings in Lowndes County as a part of a civil rights investigation into wastewater issues.

Both departments are looking into whether the state or county health departments make it more difficult for Black residents to have proper sanitation systems.

Folks experiencing any problems, such as a failing septic system or raw sewage on their property, are asked to attend a meeting to share their concerns.

Community meetings will be held from April 3-6.

Sunday at 2:30 p.m. - First Missionary Baptist Church, 361 Pine St. Hayneville, AL 36040

Monday at 6 p.m. - Baptist Hill Missionary Baptist Church 4167 State Highway 97 N Lowndesboro, AL 36752

Tuesday at 6 p.m. - Fort Deposit Town Hall 260 Old Fort Rd Fort Deposit, AL 36032

Wednesday at 6 p.m. - Mount Elam Missionary Baptist Church 5 Hicks Hill Rd. E Hayneville, AL 36040

Those with questions or concerns are asked to call 1-833-739-2103 or email AL.Lowndes.EJ@usdoj.gov.

Organizers stress they do not enforce state law and no one is allowed to threaten, retaliate against attendees.

The investigation is also looking for signs of residents experiencing any health issues from being exposed to raw sewage.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.