Calera student dies following electric scooter accident

(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff and Steve Crocker
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calera High School community mourns the loss of a student over Spring Break.

The Shelby County Coroner confirmed Johnson Noble died from injuries in an electric scooter crash, but she did not confirm any further details about the accident.

Calera High Principal Chris Myles sent a letter to parents on Monday, April 4, 2022, informing parents about the student’s death and suggesting parents take this opportunity to talk with their children about death and grieving.

Myles also announced a memorial for Noble on Tuesday afternoon in the Calera High auditorium. Students are asked to wear school colors.

Myles included this statement in his letter to parents, “Our community has suffered a great tragedy with the death of Johnson Noble. This has been a difficult time for our students, faculty and staff. We took time to speak with your children this morning about these tragic events and were able to write notes and letters to the families of Johnson Noble.”

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

