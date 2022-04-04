Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Coca-Cola releases new ‘pixel flavored’ drink

Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.
Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.(Coca-cola)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coke lovers, there is a new flavor. And it’s a little weird.

It’s dubbed Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, and it’s supposed to taste like pixels.

The company says it makes the intangible taste of a pixel tangible, featuring bright elements up front and a refreshing finish, according to Coca-Cola.

The “byte” beverage is all about gaming.

The new product has existed longer online than in real life. It first appeared in late March on an island in the Fortnite video game.

Just last month, the company announced a limited edition flavor called Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with flavor “inspired by space.”

U.S. Customers can buy Byte online starting May 2, while supplies last. It’s available only in a two-pack and it will set you back around $15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
John Reynolds, 27, of Tallassee, if facing multiple charges after a police chase ended in a...
Tallassee man charged after chase in Montgomery, Elmore counties
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a wreck early Sunday morning.
Man dead following Sunday Montgomery crash
Montgomery police are investigating the death of a man after being called about a shooting.
Man found dead in Montgomery Friday
Dome homes in Tuscaloosa
Tornado no match for dome homes, contractor says

Latest News

Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort...
Parkland, Florida, school shooter’s jury selection begins
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Coroner IDs 6 people killed in Sacramento mass shooting
President Joe Biden announces his plan to release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the...
LIVE: Biden to speak on actions to expand, improve trucking jobs amid supply chain issues
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine’s streets