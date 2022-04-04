Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

62-year-old woman, toddler found dead in Birmingham home

(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 62-year-old woman and a 3-year-old were found dead Sunday night.

Investigators say around 5:12 p.m. they were dispatched to a home in the 4900 block of Hillman Drive to conduct a welfare check. They learned that family members had been trying to make contact with their loved one but had been unsuccessful.


google maps for my website

First responders forced entry into the home where they found the bodies of the woman and 3-year-old in a back room. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say both victims sustained injuries that lead them to classify the deaths as homicides.

A person of interest is in custody.

The identities of the victims have not ben released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the subject in a police chase in Montgomery and...
1 in custody after chase in Montgomery, Elmore counties
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a wreck early Sunday morning.
Man dead following Sunday Montgomery crash
Montgomery police are investigating the death of a man after being called about a shooting.
Man found dead in Montgomery Friday
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
I-85 SB near Shorter reopens following crashes

Latest News

Kyle Goodin, you're this week's Class Act!
Former WSFA 12 News employee using skills to educate youth
Salvation Army launches 'Stronger Together' campaign
Salvation Army launches 'Stronger Together' campaign
Former Carver and Bama star Mack Wilson is back in town for his celebrity softball tournament.
Montgomery’s Mack Wilson hosting celebrity softball game
Montgomery native, NFL linebacker returns for celebrity softball event
Montgomery native, NFL linebacker returns for celebrity softball event