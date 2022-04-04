Enterprise Police issue missing and endangered person alert

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is seeking the assistance of our local and surrounding communities in locating a missing person.

Margaret Dixon, age 69, was last seen on April 3, 2022 at the Econo Lodge in Enterprise, AL wearing a blue house coat, red shirt, light blue pants, and may be wearing a black sling on her right arm.

Margaret may be struggling with conditions that impair her judgement and may be attempting to travel to Rockledge, FL.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Margaret Dixon, please contact us at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

