First Alert: Severe storms possible this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another nice and warm day is on the way to start the first full week of April. Highs head into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Today is mostly sunny and warm. (WSFA 12 News)

Then it’s on to the next threat of severe weather. This week will be a bit different than the last few because we have a risk of severe weather twice -- both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s how we see it as of now...

Rain and thunderstorms will move in from the west late tonight close to sunrise tomorrow. Activity will be widespread and impact everyone during the morning and afternoon. Included with this activity will be the risk of damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes.

Severe weather is possible Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Once the initial line/batch of rain and storms clears tomorrow afternoon there could be some redevelopment of storms late in the day. If that happens, those storms could also be strong.

Dry conditions are likely tomorrow night into Wednesday morning before the second severe weather threat of the week arrives. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the day Wednesday, and any one of those storms could become strong to severe. Then we’ll see a line of showers and storms Wednesday evening and night.

Two days feature a risk of severe weather this week. (WSFA 12 News)

That line will possess the capability of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and perhaps a tornado. Wednesday’s threat looks less widespread and a bit more conditional on whether or not the storms form. The risk area will likely need to be adjusted for Wednesday as we get closer.

Any storms that fire Wednesday and Wednesday night could be strong to severe. (WSFA 12 News)

Once Thursday gets underway we’re in for a quiet and much cooler stretch of weather. High temperatures will go from the 80s on Wednesday to the 70s on Thursday to the 60s come Friday and Saturday. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds with those cooler 60s. It’s also going to be breezy Thursday, Friday and Saturday, which will make it feel chilly for this time of year.

Speaking of chilly...overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s both Friday night and Saturday night. That could lead to areas of frost in outlying and low-lying locations.

High temperatures for the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.