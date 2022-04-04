Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

First Alert: Severe storms possible this week

First round comes Tuesday; second round late Wednesday
2 separate severe threats this week
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another nice and warm day is on the way to start the first full week of April. Highs head into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Today is mostly sunny and warm.
Today is mostly sunny and warm.(WSFA 12 News)

Then it’s on to the next threat of severe weather. This week will be a bit different than the last few because we have a risk of severe weather twice -- both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s how we see it as of now...

Rain and thunderstorms will move in from the west late tonight close to sunrise tomorrow. Activity will be widespread and impact everyone during the morning and afternoon. Included with this activity will be the risk of damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes.

Severe weather is possible Tuesday.
Severe weather is possible Tuesday.(WSFA 12 News)

Once the initial line/batch of rain and storms clears tomorrow afternoon there could be some redevelopment of storms late in the day. If that happens, those storms could also be strong.

Dry conditions are likely tomorrow night into Wednesday morning before the second severe weather threat of the week arrives. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the day Wednesday, and any one of those storms could become strong to severe. Then we’ll see a line of showers and storms Wednesday evening and night.

Two days feature a risk of severe weather this week.
Two days feature a risk of severe weather this week.(WSFA 12 News)

That line will possess the capability of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and perhaps a tornado. Wednesday’s threat looks less widespread and a bit more conditional on whether or not the storms form. The risk area will likely need to be adjusted for Wednesday as we get closer.

Any storms that fire Wednesday and Wednesday night could be strong to severe.
Any storms that fire Wednesday and Wednesday night could be strong to severe.(WSFA 12 News)

Once Thursday gets underway we’re in for a quiet and much cooler stretch of weather. High temperatures will go from the 80s on Wednesday to the 70s on Thursday to the 60s come Friday and Saturday. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds with those cooler 60s. It’s also going to be breezy Thursday, Friday and Saturday, which will make it feel chilly for this time of year.

Speaking of chilly...overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s both Friday night and Saturday night. That could lead to areas of frost in outlying and low-lying locations.

High temperatures for the next week.
High temperatures for the next week.(WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the subject in a police chase in Montgomery and...
1 in custody after chase in Montgomery, Elmore counties
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a wreck early Sunday morning.
Man dead following Sunday Montgomery crash
Montgomery police are investigating the death of a man after being called about a shooting.
Man found dead in Montgomery Friday
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
I-85 SB near Shorter reopens following crashes

Latest News

2 separate severe threats this week
2 separate severe threats this week
First Alert 12
First Alert for heavy rain, strong storms Tuesday & Wednesday
First Alert for heavy rain, strong storms Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert for heavy rain, strong storms Tuesday and Wednesday.
Quick look at your Sunday night forecast and the latest on our storm threat Tuesday & Wednesday.
Quick look at your Sunday night forecast and the latest on our storm threat Tuesday & Wednesday.