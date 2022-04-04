Former WSFA 12 News employee using skills to educate youth

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Kyle Goodin is used to being behind the scenes, first working in production at WSFA 12 News and later becoming a teacher at Wetumpka High School. So, he was very shocked that he ended up on camera when he was named the latest Class Act award winner.

“This is a shock,” Goodin said, “I have experience, but it is mostly behind the camera.”

Goodin has been using his experience and skills working as a television production teacher at Wetumpka High School for three years now. He’s helped create all kinds of visual content, including a PSA, in collaboration with the health sciences department at the Elmore County Technical Center.

“I teach kids how to shoot and edit video, write, shoot and edit video,” he said, “but I also try to teach them to interpret what they’re seeing a little bit.”

Mr. Goodin teaches television production, but he also talks to his students about media consumption. He wants to help them learn how to interpret what they see in the media. He says social media platforms have helped.

“It has inspired people to think outside the box and do some cool and interesting things,” Goodin added.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.