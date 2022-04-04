Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Former WSFA 12 News employee using skills to educate youth

Kyle Goodin, you're this week's Class Act!
Kyle Goodin, you're this week's Class Act!((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Kyle Goodin is used to being behind the scenes, first working in production at WSFA 12 News and later becoming a teacher at Wetumpka High School. So, he was very shocked that he ended up on camera when he was named the latest Class Act award winner.

“This is a shock,” Goodin said, “I have experience, but it is mostly behind the camera.”

Goodin has been using his experience and skills working as a television production teacher at Wetumpka High School for three years now. He’s helped create all kinds of visual content, including a PSA, in collaboration with the health sciences department at the Elmore County Technical Center.

“I teach kids how to shoot and edit video, write, shoot and edit video,” he said, “but I also try to teach them to interpret what they’re seeing a little bit.”

Mr. Goodin teaches television production, but he also talks to his students about media consumption. He wants to help them learn how to interpret what they see in the media. He says social media platforms have helped.

“It has inspired people to think outside the box and do some cool and interesting things,” Goodin added.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the subject in a police chase in Montgomery and...
1 in custody after chase in Montgomery, Elmore counties
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a wreck early Sunday morning.
Man dead following Sunday Montgomery crash
Montgomery police are investigating the death of a man after being called about a shooting.
Man found dead in Montgomery Friday
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
I-85 SB near Shorter reopens following crashes

Latest News

Hundreds of pharmacy students from Auburn and Samford University made their way to the capital...
Alabama Pharmacy Association hosts student legislative advocacy day
The IRS reminds teachers and educators planning ahead for their 2022 taxes that they'll be able...
IRS: Inflation increases tax deductions for teachers up to $300 for the first time
Selma City Schools Superintendent Avis Williams has been unanimously approved to become the...
Selma City Schools superintendent named new head of NOLA schools
Dr. Farrell Seymore, a 25-year veteran of Opelika City Schools, currently serves as principal...
Opelika City Schools names new superintendent