I-85 SB closed near Shorter due to fiery vehicle crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are on the scene of a fiery, single-vehicle crash that has prompted the closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 along a stretch of Macon County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the scene near mile marker 21, about a mile from the Shorter exit, shortly before 3 p.m. On scene, they found a vehicle engulfed in flames.

I-85 southbound near mile marker 21 is shut down due to a truck fire. Updates later. Posted by Shorter Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, April 4, 2022

ALEA said the lane closures will continue for “an undetermined amount of time” and is asking commuters to avoid the area by seeking an alternate route.

There’s no information available at this time on possible injuries or a cause for the crash.

