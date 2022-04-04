Advertise
I-85 SB closed near Shorter due to fiery vehicle crash

This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road Report.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are on the scene of a fiery, single-vehicle crash that has prompted the closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 along a stretch of Macon County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the scene near mile marker 21, about a mile from the Shorter exit, shortly before 3 p.m. On scene, they found a vehicle engulfed in flames.

ALEA said the lane closures will continue for “an undetermined amount of time” and is asking commuters to avoid the area by seeking an alternate route.

There’s no information available at this time on possible injuries or a cause for the crash.

