Montgomery man killed in Sunday Montgomery crash

The Montgomery Police Department has identified the victim who was killed in an early Sunday morning crash as George Johnson, a 44-year-old Montgomery resident.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has identified the victim who was killed in an early Sunday morning crash as George Johnson, a 44-year-old Montgomery resident.

Police and fire medics responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Northern near Contractors Driver after 4 a.m. where they found Johnson’s 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

