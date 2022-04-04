Montgomery man killed in Sunday Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has identified the victim who was killed in an early Sunday morning crash as George Johnson, a 44-year-old Montgomery resident.

Police and fire medics responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Northern near Contractors Driver after 4 a.m. where they found Johnson’s 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

