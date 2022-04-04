Montgomery police searching for kidnapped infant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has issued a missing and endangered alert for 9-month-old they say has been kidnapped.

Police are searching for Comarion Henderson-Goodson. Police say he was taken by his biological mother, Dominique Goodson. who does not have legal custody.

Investigators are collecting information and are asking the public’s help finding Comarion.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call MPD at 334-625-2831 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

