Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery police searching for kidnapped infant

The Montgomery Police Department says 9-month-old Comarion Henderson-Goodson was taken by his...
The Montgomery Police Department says 9-month-old Comarion Henderson-Goodson was taken by his biological mother, Dominique Goodson.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has issued a missing and endangered alert for 9-month-old they say has been kidnapped.

Police are searching for Comarion Henderson-Goodson. Police say he was taken by his biological mother, Dominique Goodson. who does not have legal custody.

Investigators are collecting information and are asking the public’s help finding Comarion.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call MPD at 334-625-2831 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
John Reynolds, 27, of Tallassee, if facing multiple charges after a police chase ended in a...
Tallassee man charged after chase in Montgomery, Elmore counties
The Montgomery Police Department has identified the victim who was killed in an early Sunday...
Montgomery man killed in Sunday Montgomery crash
Gerald Wells Jr. is charged with murder in a Montgomery shooting.
Woman killed in Montgomery Friday identified; suspect arrested
Dome homes in Tuscaloosa
Tornado no match for dome homes, contractor says

Latest News

This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road Report.
I-85 SB near Shorter reopens following fiery vehicle crash
Kyle Goodin, you're this week's Class Act!
Former WSFA 12 News employee using skills to educate youth
Class Act: Kyle Goodin
Class Act: Kyle Goodin
Montgomery trucker participates in Biden's Trucking Action Plan
Montgomery trucker participates in Biden's Trucking Action Plan
Opponents of gambling are the lucky ones this legislative session, as all four of the lottery...
Gambling legislation fails to pass through Alabama legislature, again