Montgomery’s Mack Wilson hosting celebrity softball game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sometimes a person will get famous and never return to their hometown. That’s not the case with Mack Wilson.

The former Carver High School and University of Alabama linebacker now plays in the NFL with the New England Patriots. Montgomery isn’t exactly right around the corner, but he gets home as often as possible.

He’ll be back in town to host the Mack Wilson Madhouse Foundation Celebrity softball game on Saturday. You can get your tickets now.

“I don’t want people in the city to feel like when guys leave, they never look back on their city and don’t come back or care about the city,” said Wilson. “I just want to change that whole perspective.”

All the money raised will go to Montgomery’s Making A Difference Foundation. It’s a program that encourages kids and young men to achieve excellence by emphasizing character development, team building, and leadership skills.

This event will have a lot of current NFL players, including former Carver and Alabama alum Shaun Dion Hamilton who’s now with the Detroit Lions.

“I just hope it’ll be packed with kids so they can get a chance to see NFL guys,” said Wilson. “That’s something I wish they would have done when I was younger too. I think it’s pretty awesome.”

Gates at Riverwalk Stadium open at 11 a.m. The home run derby will start at 1 p.m., followed by the celebrity softball game.

