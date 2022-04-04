On-duty ALEA special agent stabbed multiple times in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - An on-duty Alabama law enforcement officer was stabbed multiple times Monday afternoon, according to a statement released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The incident happened around noon at 3915 U.S. Highway 80 in Phenix City.

That’s the location of a McDonalds restaurant, according to a search for the address.

Despite being injured, Special Agent Don Carter with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation was able to apprehend the suspect with help from a good Samaritan, ALEA confirmed.

“We are extremely relieved to hear that Special Agent Carter’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor.

Once Russell County sheriff’s deputies arrived, Carter was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Taylor called Carter “a true professional and dedicated public servant” and said he wanted to personally thank the good Samaritan “who swiftly and bravely reacted to assist SA Carter,” in addition to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, other ALEA personnel and first responders “who quickly responded to the scene to assist one of our own in a dire time of need.”

Taylor said Carter’s “valor, resolve and brave actions will continue to provide us all with an example of true heroism as we pray for a speedy recovery.”

The name of the suspect has not yet been released nor was it clear what motivated the stabbing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.