Person reports being drugged during on-campus Auburn event

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University Campus Safety & Security has issued a campus safety notice after getting a report that someone had been drugged at an on-campus event over the weekend.

Details are limited, but the university said the alleged drugging, which is aggravated assault under the federal Clery Act, happened Saturday evening and was reported by campus security authority.

The person told authorities they’d had two alcoholic drinks at the event, then woke up later that night with limited memory of the night and vomiting.

An investigation is underway. As of Monday afternoon neither a suspect nor a description of them was available.

The university urged anyone who believes they’ve been drugged to do the following:

Immediately get medical attention. Some date rape drugs can only be detected in urine for 3-12 hours after they are consumed.

Call 911 or have a trusted friend take you to the East Alabama Medical Center Freestanding Emergency Department at 900 Camp Auburn Road, Auburn, AL 36832. During daytime hours, you can also go to the Auburn University Medical Clinic.

Do not urinate before going to the hospital or medical clinic, if possible. If you cannot wait, collect your urine in a clean container and bring it with you for testing.

Make sure that the medical provider knows that you believe you were drugged.

Ask to be tested for date rape drugs.

Report the incident to police at 911 or 334-501-3100.

Important information about drugging:

Giving someone a drug without their permission is considered aggravated assault and is a felony.

This type of crime can occur anywhere. Watch your drink be opened or open it yourself, keep it with you at all times, and avoid common, open containers.

Stay alert to your surroundings and look out for each other.

If you see suspicious activity or a person behaving suspiciously, notify police at 911 (emergencies or crimes in progress), 334-501-3100 (non-emergencies) or 334-246-1391 (tip line – text or call).

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Auburn Police at 334-501-3100, option 1 or 334-246-1391 (tip line – call or text).

Resources for Survivors: //www.auburn.edu/titleix

Resources are also available on and off campus to provide assistance. Contact Safe Harbor at 334-844-7233 or Rape Counselors of East Alabama at 334-705-0510.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.