Pike Road head football coach leaving for Greenville

Pike Road’s head football coach Patrick Browning is leaving after six years. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road High School head football coach Patrick Browning is leaving after six years.

Browning confirmed that he is taking the head football coach position at Greenville High School.

Pike Road Schools said it appreciates Browning’s dedication to building the football program from a “fledgling JV team to a championship program.”

Browning added that he is proud of what they’ve accomplished at Pike Road from using rubber footballs to winning a state championship. He says he wants to develop the team at Greenville and wants a new challenge.

“There is no doubt that Coach Browning has made an immense and positive impact on our school and our program that will be felt for many years to come. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” a statement from Pike Road Schools read.

Pike Road Schools said it will immediately begin the process to find a head coach to lead the program as it moves into Class 6A.

Browning’s record with the Patriots was 66-7.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

