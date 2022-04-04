Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Police officer stabbed at Ladonia restaurant

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at McDonald’s on Highway 80 in Ladonia, according to police...
The incident happened around 1 p.m. at McDonald’s on Highway 80 in Ladonia, according to police scanner.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADONIA, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County authorities are investigating after a police officer was stabbed Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at McDonald’s on Highway 80 in Ladonia, according to police scanner. The restaurant is connected to a Liberty gas station. Details have not been released on what led up to the stabbing.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are among the responding agencies on the scene.

The officer’s condition is unknown and there’s no word on a suspect.

This story will be updated as we learn new information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
John Reynolds, 27, of Tallassee, if facing multiple charges after a police chase ended in a...
Tallassee man charged after chase in Montgomery, Elmore counties
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a wreck early Sunday morning.
Man dead following Sunday Montgomery crash
Montgomery police are investigating the death of a man after being called about a shooting.
Man found dead in Montgomery Friday
Dome homes in Tuscaloosa
Tornado no match for dome homes, contractor says

Latest News

Colton Jones and Dani Brillhart of Ni/Co
Alabama pop duo Ni/Co competes Monday on new NBC show
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP...
Gas prices fall for second straight week
Prattville Assistant Police Chief Diane Thomas is headed to Talladega where she'll become that...
Prattville’s assistant police chief leaving for new position