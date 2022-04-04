Police officer stabbed at Ladonia restaurant

LADONIA, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County authorities are investigating after a police officer was stabbed Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at McDonald’s on Highway 80 in Ladonia, according to police scanner. The restaurant is connected to a Liberty gas station. Details have not been released on what led up to the stabbing.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are among the responding agencies on the scene.

The officer’s condition is unknown and there’s no word on a suspect.

This story will be updated as we learn new information.

