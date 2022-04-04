Prattville’s assistant police chief leaving for new position

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Veteran law enforcement officer Diane Thomas is moving on from the Prattville Police Department where she’s been the assistant police chief since 2015.

The City of Talladega said it will officially introduce Thomas as its new police chief at the end of its city council meeting, set for 6 p.m. Monday. She’ll be officially sworn in on April 25.

Thomas has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience. She also teaches criminal justice students as an adjunct professor at Faulkner University, the same place she earned her bachelor of science in criminal justice and a master of justice administration.

“I am pleased that Diane Thomas has accepted the position as Talladega’s next chief of police. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our community. She is committed to enforcing the law, reducing crime, and strengthening community relations,” said Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr.

Thomas completed Leadership Autauga, FBINA, IACP Women’s Leadership Institute and other leadership programs. She has served on various boards, including Autauga County Department of Human Resources.

She is a past recipient of the Dr. Dorothy Height Leadership Award, the Woman of Character Luminary Award and the Crime Stopper Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award.

